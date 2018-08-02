810 (2018-153 Aug. 1) Stampede Ride In ROLLING SLOW DOWN August 9,2018

(2018-153 Aug. 1)

Stampede Ride In

ROLLING SLOW DOWN

August 9,2018

On behalf of the Horsemen’s United Association, The City of Omak will be participating in a rolling slow down on August 09, 2018 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm for the Ride In. They will use the shoulders of State Route 215 from mile post 0.94 (jct. Oak Street) to mile post 5.05 (Jct. SR 155 spur) and the northbound lane State Route 155 spur from mile post 80.52 (Jct. SR 215) to mile post 80.24 (Columbia Street).

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.