810 2018-208 Aug. 1) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY that the City of Brewster City

(2018-208 Aug. 1)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY that the City of Brewster City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Brewster City Hall at 105 3rd Street. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on an application for a Conditional Use Permit submitted by Shou Shia Wang, 314 Bridge St, Brewster, WA for a conditional use permit for the conversion of an existing carport/garage that lies within the required front and side yard setbacks into an accessory dwelling unit at 314 Bridge St and remodeling and expansion of an existing structure lying within the required front yard setback at 314 A Bridge St. The hearing will include a staff report on the proposed conditional use permit. All persons requiring assistance in accessing City Hall or need other assistance are requested to contact City Hall at 689-3464 prior to the hearing. Copies of the application and related materials are available for review at City Hall.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.