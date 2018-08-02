810 (2018-209 Aug. 1) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 903 of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 11th day of April 2018, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 903. A summary of the content of said Ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 897 THE CITY’S 2018 BUDGET ORDINANCE AND APPROVING THIS TITLE AS A SUMMARY OF THE ORDINANCE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 11TH day of April 2018.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER - MISTY RUIZ

