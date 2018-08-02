820 (2018-207 Aug. 1, 8) REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTENT TO BID

(2018-207 Aug. 1, 8)

REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTENT TO BID

Letters of intent to bid for legal services providers will be received by Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington (AACCW) for the provision of legal services to persons age 60+ with economic & social needs; attention to low-income minorities, rural elderly or older individuals with severe disabilities. Contractor must provide services throughout six counties: Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln & Okanogan Counties (2018 contract provides 613.5 hours/$65,000.00). Initial contract will be 1/1/19-12/31/19, with AACCW option to renew up to three additional 1-year periods.

Formal letters of intent to bid must be received by August 10, 2018 at AACCW, 50 Simon St. SE, Suite A, E. Wenatchee, WA 98802. Only agencies responding with a letter of intent to bid will be allowed to compete in the procurement process. Minority & woman-owned businesses encouraged to apply. Successful bidder must abide by WA State EEO policies.

