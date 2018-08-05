Two heats planned Sunday to reduce World-Famous Suicide Race field

By Al Camp

The Chronicle

OMAK – The World-Famous Suicide Race will required two qualifying heats at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.

The Owners and Jockeys Association, which puts on the Suicide Race after each performance of the Omak Stampede Rodeo from Aug. 9 to 12 uses the heats to reduce the field to a maximum of 20 horses.

Up for grabs each race is $1,500.

A veterinary check is at 1 p.m. followed by an honor song and Calcutta.

A Suicide Race button will be required to view the race along the dike next to East Side Park.

The final field appeared to be pretty small after Friday night’s qualifying with online nine horses paid.

But a flurry of entries, which cost $300 per horse, were received 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

Here is a list of horses that paid to be in the race, owner, and if known, the qualifying jockey.

Updated Aug. 5 with heats, jockeys where known:

(Horse, owner, jockey)

Heat 1

Agustus, Loren Marchand/Mike and Sheri Jones, Loren Marchand

Black Shay, Babe Palmer/Jonathan Abrahamson, Riley Prescott

Blur, Tyler Peasley/Tim Holt, Tyler Peasley

Chisum, Skeeter Terbasket, Rich Terbasket

Jackpot, Bronson Peterson, Edward Marchand

Jim Creek, Josh Harry, Mike Harry

Julio Annette Moses, Gabe Moses

King Kong, Joe Pakootas, BeauDeen Adolph

Lonesome, George Marchand, Tarren Meusy

Red Cloud, Lacy and PJ Pakootas, Francis Marchand

Red Man, Abe Gunlose, Mathew Pakootas Jr.

Shy Jet, Gabe Marcellay, Montana Pakootas

Spade, Montana Pakootas, Rocky Timentwa

Spirit Milo Pakootas Sr., Alex McCraigie

Wicked, Alice Desautel, Josiah Desautel

Heat 2

Bugz, Louie Castro, Levi Brotherton

Chief, Louie Castro, Connor Picking

Digger, Daniel Trevino, Daniel Trevino

Eagle Boy, Scott Abrahamson, Scott Abrahamson

Houdini, Ivory Ford/Jim Best, Tanner Hall

Mufasa, Zane Marchand/Leslie Herman, Steven Ford

Omaha, Jimmy Marchand, Milo Pakootas Jr.

Onyx, Shawnnae and Oliver Pakootas, Oliver Pakootas

Redline, Jake and Norberta Taylor, Jason Meusy

S'cwanyton, Virgil Tonasket, BeauDeen Adolph

Sammy, Casey Nissen, Casey Nissen

The Wolf, Glen James, Glen James

Wind Walker, Albert and Marilee Seymour, Henry LaCourse

Woosta, Blake Marchand, Jordan Pakootas