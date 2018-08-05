Two heats planned Sunday to reduce World-Famous Suicide Race field

By Al Camp
The Chronicle
OMAK – The World-Famous Suicide Race will required two qualifying heats at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.
The Owners and Jockeys Association, which puts on the Suicide Race after each performance of the Omak Stampede Rodeo from Aug. 9 to 12 uses the heats to reduce the field to a maximum of 20 horses.
Up for grabs each race is $1,500.
A veterinary check is at 1 p.m. followed by an honor song and Calcutta.
A Suicide Race button will be required to view the race along the dike next to East Side Park.
The final field appeared to be pretty small after Friday night’s qualifying with online nine horses paid.
But a flurry of entries, which cost $300 per horse, were received 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
Here is a list of horses that paid to be in the race, owner, and if known, the qualifying jockey.
Updated Aug. 5 with heats, jockeys where known:
(Horse, owner, jockey)
Heat 1
Agustus, Loren Marchand/Mike and Sheri Jones, Loren Marchand
Black Shay, Babe Palmer/Jonathan Abrahamson, Riley Prescott
Blur, Tyler Peasley/Tim Holt, Tyler Peasley
Chisum, Skeeter Terbasket, Rich Terbasket
Jackpot, Bronson Peterson, Edward Marchand
Jim Creek, Josh Harry, Mike Harry
Julio Annette Moses, Gabe Moses
King Kong, Joe Pakootas, BeauDeen Adolph
Lonesome, George Marchand, Tarren Meusy
Red Cloud, Lacy and PJ Pakootas, Francis Marchand
Red Man, Abe Gunlose, Mathew Pakootas Jr.
Shy Jet, Gabe Marcellay, Montana Pakootas
Spade, Montana Pakootas, Rocky Timentwa
Spirit Milo Pakootas Sr., Alex McCraigie
Wicked, Alice Desautel, Josiah Desautel
Heat 2
Bugz, Louie Castro, Levi Brotherton
Chief, Louie Castro, Connor Picking
Digger, Daniel Trevino, Daniel Trevino
Eagle Boy, Scott Abrahamson, Scott Abrahamson
Houdini, Ivory Ford/Jim Best, Tanner Hall
Mufasa, Zane Marchand/Leslie Herman, Steven Ford
Omaha, Jimmy Marchand, Milo Pakootas Jr.
Onyx, Shawnnae and Oliver Pakootas, Oliver Pakootas
Redline, Jake and Norberta Taylor, Jason Meusy
S'cwanyton, Virgil Tonasket, BeauDeen Adolph
Sammy, Casey Nissen, Casey Nissen
The Wolf, Glen James, Glen James
Wind Walker, Albert and Marilee Seymour, Henry LaCourse
Woosta, Blake Marchand, Jordan Pakootas
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment