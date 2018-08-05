King Mountain puts on two rodeos in Omak

Photo by Al Camp
A bull gives Fran Marchand of Omak a nudge in the first performance Friday. Also shown are (from left) Bass Williams, Jerry Sam, Jason Palmer, a judge and Wyatt Covington.
OMAK — Fran Marchand of Omak tightened his grip on first place in saddle bronc and bareback riding following a pair of King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association rodeos July 27.
Results of the rodeos in the Stampede Arena were announced after The Chronicle’s news deadline late Monday, July 30...
