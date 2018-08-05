Chronicle logo

King Mountain puts on two rodeos in Omak

A bull gives Fran Marchand of Omak a nudge in the first performance Friday. Also shown are (from left) Bass Williams, Jerry Sam, Jason Palmer, a judge and Wyatt Covington.

Photo by Al Camp
A bull gives Fran Marchand of Omak a nudge in the first performance Friday. Also shown are (from left) Bass Williams, Jerry Sam, Jason Palmer, a judge and Wyatt Covington.

By Al Camp

As of Sunday, August 5, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Rocksie Marchand, formerly of Omak now living in Wilbur, flies out of her saddle during ladies barrel racing in the first rodeo.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Joe Scott III kicks up his heels after being dumped in saddle bronc riding July 27 in the first of two Indian rodeos in the Omak Stampede Arena. Results had not been received as of late Monday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Chance Abrahms hung on as long as he could in junior steer riding. A complete ride was six seconds.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Brandon Louie of Cawston, B.C., competes in junior bulls.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Miss Omak Rodeo Kloee Elsberg.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Fran Marchand of Omak scores 70 on this bareback ride.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Francis Marchand, in his only non-ride in two performances, gets away from a charging bull Friday morning. Marchand also competed in bareback and saddle bronc riding. He entered the two rodeos Friday leading the King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association's standings and is a shoo-in to qualify for the Indian National Finals.

OMAK — Fran Marchand of Omak tightened his grip on first place in saddle bronc and bareback riding following a pair of King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association rodeos July 27.

Results of the rodeos in the Stampede Arena were announced after The Chronicle’s news deadline late Monday, July 30...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS