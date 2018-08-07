Chronicle logo

Golfers wrap up club championship

Winners at this year’s Okanogan Valley Golf Club Championship included (from left) Jason VanderWeide, Mary Rubert, Mike Bordner, Nancy Beall and Jacque Crago.

Bill Sproule/Special to The Chronicle
Winners at this year’s Okanogan Valley Golf Club Championship included (from left) Jason VanderWeide, Mary Rubert, Mike Bordner, Nancy Beall and Jacque Crago.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — The results are in for this year’s Okanogan Valley Golf Club’s Championship Tournament competed July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS