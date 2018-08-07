Chronicle logo

Hoop teams play well in Spokane

Taking first place at Hoopfest were (from left) Twisp’s Buns and Buckets in girls' 14-and-under with Shae Taylor, Caitlyn Cooley, Hadley Blasey and Jadyn Mitchell and Oroville Quick Shooters in coed 15-and-under with Maddie Martins, Emily Rawley, Noah Hildebrand and Easton Anderson.

SUBMITTED PHOTO
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

photo

Kenita Sullivan

Steeljesed, an Oroville team that won an adult male bracket, included (from left) Konrad Bomberger, Jay Thacker, Arian Noma, and David Stelljes.

photo

Kellie Brennen

The Twisp Mountain Lions went 6-2 and finished second in an age 13-and-under bracket. The team included (from left) Riley Lidey, Sawyer Crandell, Eamon Monahan and Beau Tanguy.

photo

Christine Scott

Heart N Hustle, a Twisp team in the boys’ 11-and-under bracket went 2-2. The team included (from left) coach Colt Scott, Remi Paz, Anthony Gutierrez, Lucien Paz and Quincy Scott.

photo

Janice Wilson

All Day Long, won a youth grade 7/8 coed bracket with (from left) Jade Ramon, Trace Buchert, Hattie Buchert and Grace Wilson.

SPOKANE — Several area teams took first place in their brackets at Spokane Hoopfest from June 30 to July 1.

Hoopfest is billed as the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world...

