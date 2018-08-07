Chronicle logo

Printers increase lead in coed softball league

Jordan Fjellman of Farmers Insurance slides safely under the tag of Trinity DeJong of Diamond J during coed softball last week.

Photo by Al Camp
Jordan Fjellman of Farmers Insurance slides safely under the tag of Trinity DeJong of Diamond J during coed softball last week.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Heatstroke Printing's Deb Jane

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Bowman Electric's Korey Carden

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Heatstroke's Brett Marchand

OKANOGAN — Heatstroke Printing extended its lead in the Okanogan Coed Softball League to a full game over Farmers Insurance following games last week at The Plex.

The two leading teams were to have played each other Aug...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS