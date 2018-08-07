Sklar honored by Edward Jones

OMAK – Edward Jones Financial Adviser Doug Sklar recently attended the company’s managing partners conference in Phoenix, Ariz.

The event honored the top 400 of the firm’s more than 16,000 financial advisers.

“It’s rewarding and extremely beneficial to spend time with our firm’s visionaries and colleagues who are so accomplished,” said Sklar, who has been with Edward Jones for 26 years in Omak. “I’ve returned energized and with lots of fresh ideas to share with my clients.”

In June, he attended the summer regional meeting in Kellogg, Idaho, and won the Jim Harrod award, the highest level of achievement in building client relationships, the company said.