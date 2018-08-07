State asked to name creek for Widel

OMAK - A petition to name a creek in the North Cascades after the late Elizabeth Widel is up for initial consideration by the state Committee on Geographic Names.

The unnamed creek includes a main waterfall and side waterfall, and passes under Highway 20 at about milepost 143 near the East Creek turnoff on the North Cascades Highway, said Marsha Aufenkamp, Widel’s friend and primary proponent of the name designation...