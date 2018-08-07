VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Get your warrior on now

— There’s still time to get your warrior on for the Omak Warrior Stampede on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The three-plus-mile obstacle race includes crossing the Okanogan River, running down the World-Famous Suicide Race hill, crawling through mud and jumping over flames.

“Probably the largest obstacle you will face in this competition is to see if you can finish the race,” said organizer Clare Painter. “Health is all about competing against yourself. Bettering yourself.”

For those age 14 and older there will be divisions such as adult warrior, king/queen of the hill, and warrior clan and teams.

Younger competitors ages 6-13 can choose either warrior/junior class (parent/adult, child) or junior warrior.

No one age 13 or younger will be allowed to cross the Okanogan River.

You can learn more about registration online at omakwarriorstampede.com.

You can also follow updates on Facebook and Instagram.

Racing starts at 8 a.m.

The Okanogan River may have been above flood level this spring, but it’s way down now, which should make it easy to get across.

Expect some swimming. If needed, bring your own life vest.

Painter knows about getting past obstacles and staying in shape after winning the first season of “American Grit.”

“This will be an exciting year for this obstacle course competition,” said Painter, who continues to compete in races that can include obstacles.

Most recently she won the women’s title in the half-marathon at the Get Lost! Trail Race on July 15 at Lost Lake.

She plans to add obstacles to the Omak Warrior Stampede that will challenge the entrants and enlighten the aspects of personal fitness, she said.

“You don’t need to be an athlete to be healthy,” she said. “Just go out and challenge yourself. You might be surprised at what you can achieve and have fun doing it.”

The warrior clan division finds everyone moving through the course as a unit, she said.

“No one gets left behind,” Painter said.

The warrior class includes functional fitness stations.

The king or queen of the hill will be the person who completes the most circuits within a three-hour time frame.

Adult, junior and team warriors start and finish at the Omak Stampede Arena.

The course, which is done once, includes crossing the river, climbing up and down the Suicide Hill, tackling obstacles at East Side Park (again, junior warriors will not have a river crossing).

Only those wanting to compete for king and queen of the hill go around the course more than once.

“There will also be a category for just kids, called the solo-junior warrior,” Painter said.

Sponsorships are welcome, Painter said, and in return sponsors are given the opportunity to form a competition team.

Painter promises a new beginning for Omak Warrior Stampede.

Awards will be given to the top male, female and team in both categories (warrior/junior warrior team of two, and group/family/business team of three to five members).

“Team members may help each other complete the obstacles and the tasks of functional strength if needed,” Painter said. “All tasks and obstacles must be completed. No matter your level there will be a way to scale down or be assisted.”

uuuuu

Ferry County Rail Trail Partners could be installing a bridge over a washed-out portion of the Kettle River by September.

FCRTP rushed past two goals in the last couple weeks, matching a $2,500 pledge from Jack and Charlene Anderson and then reaching the $6,000 mark, said President Bobby Whittaker.

“The response has exceeded expectations and been very heartwarming,” said Whittaker on Sunday. “Supporter donations currently total $8,005 and we are ready to put that washout repair in motion.”

The Andersons live in Wenatchee but have property in the Curlew area.

The group will continue to raise money until Aug. 17, a deadline announced earlier to reach its goals.

Initial objective was to match a $2,500 donation put up by donors as a challenge, Whittaker said.

The second goal was to reach $6,000 to afford the purchase and transport of a flat-rack bridge deck to be placed temporarily over the washout that bisected the very popular Kettle River section of the trail earlier this spring, he said.

“This deck will also be used for the permanent installation at this location,” Whittaker said.

The group hopes to reach a third goal of $11,500 to purchase a used vibratory roller for $5,500.

“This equipment would be used during surfacing construction of phases four and five, and will provide a significant in-kind match that will be applied toward grant funding,” said Whittaker. “Also, it will be used to maintain and compact the surface for years to come.”

Grant writer and project coordinator Keith Bell said, “One of the challenges we face with a natural crushed rock surface is it that the very top can degrade with time. With a machine like this we can recondition it to keep it firm, flat and smooth for all our trail users.”

“Big thank you to those who have already donated,” Whittaker said. “This recent outpouring of community support in addition to donations from Kinross, ACI Northwest and Stotts Construction have made this community-driven project happen. Every trail connects!”

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to FCRTP, P.O. Box 3, Malo, WA 99150 (checks made out to FCRTP), or via credit card or PayPal at ferrycountyrailtrail.com.

Ferry County Rail Trail Partners is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

uuuuu

Dick Fuller edged over the 9,000-point mark at 9,050 to take high score during Tuesday pinochle at the Eagles in Okanogan.

Debbie Nuehring and Valorie Murray had a round robin, reported Buck Workman.

Play starts at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

High scores: 9,050, Dick Fuller. 7,900, Arleen Henri. 7,340, Tim Norman. 7,180, Tommye Robbins.

Partners with 300 pinochle: Mike Serles and Vicki Harlan; Tim Norman and Dick Fuller; Millie Jewel and Gail Norman; Berent Culp and Tommye Robbins (twice); Dee Tarnowski and Norma Lawson; Norma Lawson and Bill Bruton; Alvin Wadkins and Arleen Henri.

Al Camp is the sports editor at

The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.