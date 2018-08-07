Chronicle logo

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Rodeo lessons learned the hard way

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

﻿

photo

OMAK — My 40th Omak Stampede comes charging toward me this week, much like bulls and horses have over the years as I photograph the action.

By Sunday, I’ll have managed to cover a total of 160 Omak performances to be added to my more than 200 other rodeos...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS