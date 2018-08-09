Eastern Washington under heat, red flag warnings

OMAK — The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heath watch and red flag warning calling for low relative humidity at above normal temperate. “Triple digit heat is expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. At this time, it looks like Thursday will be the hottest day with many lowland areas flirting with record high temperatures,” meteorologists said. “Hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase chances for heat related illness especially for those without access to air conditioning. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.”

According to the service, meteorologists are calling for temperatures in the uppers 90s and triple digits though Friday.

“An excessive heat watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. Hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible after a relatively short period of outdoor exposure,” officials said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

According to the Weather Service, temperatures tomorrow, Aug. 9, could be near record-setting in Omak at 103 degrees (record is 104 degrees), and 100 degrees in Republic (record is 99 degrees).

Regionally, records could be broken in Wenatchee at 105 degrees (record is 104 degrees), and Colville at 105 degrees (record is 99).

The excessive heat warning also coincides with a red flag warning in effect until tomorrow night when officials could call it off or extend it, depending on conditions.

“A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior,” officials said. “A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”