Chronicle logo

3D printing business comes to Oroville

Morey: ‘You're only limited by your imagination’

The sun shines through a custom lithopane of Willie Nelson’s portrait.

Photo by Katie Teachout
The sun shines through a custom lithopane of Willie Nelson’s portrait.

By Katie Teachout

As of Thursday, August 9, 2018

﻿

OROVILLE — Lauretta Morey is ready to take care of all your 3D printing needs with her new business in Oroville.

“I've been doing 3D printing over a year, just as a hobby,” said Morey, “and opened the business a month ago...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS