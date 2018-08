820 (2018-210 Aug. 8) PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE There will be a Public Auction at Budget Towing

(2018-210 Aug. 8)

PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE

There will be a Public Auction at Budget Towing, 32156 Hwy. 97, Tonasket, WA 509-560-1056, on AUGUST 17, 2018. Viewing time will start at 11:00 a.m.. With the auction at 12:00 p.m.

Up for auction will be:

Year, Make, License

1997 Ford N/A

Published in the Omak Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2018.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.