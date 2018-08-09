820 (2018-211 Aug. 8) RIVERSIDE SHORELINE MASTER PROGRAM FINAL ACTION PUBLIC NOTICE

(2018-211 Aug. 8)

RIVERSIDE SHORELINE MASTER PROGRAM

FINAL ACTION

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Washington State Department of Ecology (Department) hereby provides notice, as required by the Shoreline Management Act (RCW 90.58.090(8), that the Department has taken final action and approved the Town of Riverside’s SMP comprehensive amendment.

Per RCW 90.58.090, the effective date of the Town of Riverside’s comprehensive SMP amendment is July 30, 2018.

Per RCW 90.58.190(3), petitions of appeal must be filed with the Shoreline Hearings Board within 30 days of publication of this notice. More info: Lennard Jordan @ (509) 457-7125, or http://www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/sea/shorelines/smp/mycomments/riverside.html

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.