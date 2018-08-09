Christians offer music, message

OMAK — Christians in Action celebrates its 46th year with music, free ice water, Bibles, Western church service and refreshments at the Omak Stampede Aug. 9-12.

The inspirational presentations are at Triangle Park between the carnival and rodeo arena. All events are free and sponsored by Christians in Action, a local, interdenomin-ational, non-profit corporation.

Music begins at about 5 p.m. each night and continues until after the rodeo Friday and Saturday evenings.

This year’s performers include a brass trio featuring the Rev. Chris Warren, Roy Bowden and Kathleen Christensen; Loose Change, a bluegrass group featuring Kathy Petersen, April Garbat-Vaughan, Lyn Pearce and Brenda Behrent, and Nicole Unser.

Worship teams and leaders include Kimberly Pfitzer, New Beginnings Church, Okanogan; Jon Hayse, New Life Church, Okanogan, and Caleb Knowlton, River of Grace Church, Tonasket.

Also ministering are Josh Rhoads, New Beginnings Church with Elder Lorie Cranfill, Tonasket River of Grace Church; Shane Marlow and his praise band from the Breath of Life Church in East Wenatchee, and Carl and Brenda Behrent.

A youth night is planned Friday at 5 p.m.

Iglesia Del Tercer Dia (Church of the Third Day), Tonasket, will offer presentations led by the Rev. Raul Martinez at 5 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

An interdenominational outdoor Western church service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. It includes a free continental breakfast, music and message in Western style.

Speaker for the service will be Mike Liu, a retired U.S. forest ranger for the Methow Valley Ranger District. Music will be led by a variety of praise bands.

A free will offering will be taken.

In 1973, members of the Omak Presbyterian Church brought KEY ‘73 Bibles and the first cowboy praise service to the Omak Stampede. “Stampeders for Christ” continued yearly with participants from Omak Free Methodist Church and Christian Businessmen’s Association bringing music, Bibles, refreshments and craft.

Incorporated as Christians In Action in 1977, the organization coordinates musicians, speakers, dramas and kids’ activities from a variety of churches every year. It also maintains the KMBI 103.9 FM translator and “Sonshine Cross” on Shellrock Point.

This year’s line up includes:

Thursday

4:30 p.m. Prayer

5 p.m. Brass Trio

5:30 p.m. Faith Lofthus (fiddle)

6 p.m. Loose Change (bluegrass/folk)

7 p.m. New Life Church worship team

8 p.m. Bryon Craig

Friday

4:30 p.m. Prayer

5 –7 p.m. Various youth groups music, drama and chair wrestle

7 p.m. New Beginnings Worship Team

8p.m. River of Life worship team

9:30 Shane Marlow and Breath of Life worship team

Saturday

4:30 p.m. Prayer

5 p.m. Nicole Unser (singer/composer)

7 p.m. Rev. Raul Martinez and Spanish/English service

8 p.m. Carl, Brenda, Jeremy and Janna Behrent

8:30 p.m. Shane Marlow and Breath of Life worship team

9:30 p.m. Loose Change (bluegrass/folk)

Sunday

8:30–9:45 a.m. Western church service, sing-a-long and free continental breakfast; speaker: Mike Liu.

12:30 p.m. Mike and Judy Bowling