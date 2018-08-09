Chronicle logo

Davis Shows returns to Stampede

The Spider is a blur at night.

The Chronicle
The Spider is a blur at night.

By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, August 9, 2018

﻿

OMAK – The Davis Shows carnival will return to Stampede with a variety of rides, games and food.

Davis Shows, a traveling amusement company, provides family friendly fun at locations all across the Pacific Northwest, organizers said.

Davis Shows is a fourth-generation family business that has been providing the Stampede with a carnival for at least 25 years.

The carnival will open be open Aug. 9-12 at the west end of Omak’s East Side Park.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS