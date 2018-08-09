Davis Shows returns to Stampede

OMAK – The Davis Shows carnival will return to Stampede with a variety of rides, games and food.

Davis Shows, a traveling amusement company, provides family friendly fun at locations all across the Pacific Northwest, organizers said.

Davis Shows is a fourth-generation family business that has been providing the Stampede with a carnival for at least 25 years.

The carnival will open be open Aug. 9-12 at the west end of Omak’s East Side Park.