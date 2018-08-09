Hundreds expected for encampment

OMAK - The annual Omak Stampede Indian Encampment opens Thursday, Aug. 9, and continues through Sunday Aug. 12, with dancing, drumming and stick game competitions.

The encampment is at the east end of East Side Park, with dancing and drumming in the Dance Arbor and stick games in an adjacent location.

The event generally draws 200-300 dancers of all ages and from all over the Northwest, Montana and Canada. Many participants camp in tepees, along with tents, trailers and motorhomes.

Master of ceremonies will be Sonny Quinto, with Walter Williams as arena director. Eagle Spirit of Satus will be the host drum.

Arts, crafts and food vendors will open Wednesday and continue through Sunday.

Stick games are ongoing throughout the weekend.

Thursday brings memorials and giveaways at 6 p.m.

Friday grand entry is at 7 p.m.

Saturday offers a full slate of activities, including grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Drum roll calls precede the start of dancing and an introduction of Suicide Race owners and jockeys will follow the evening grand entry.

Prizes will be given in tiny tot, junior, teen, men’s, women’s and golden age events in a variety of styles.

Specials include tiny tots, sweethearts, arena director’s special for age 18 and older, original style men’s traditional, 40 and older women’s fringe and shawl fancy dance.

Dinner for drummers and dancers will be at 5 p.m.

Sunday afternoon grand entry is at 1 p.m.

Announcement of 2018-19 Omak Stampede Indian Encampment royalty, and dance and drum winners will be announced.

On the stick game side, Thursday brings a memorial for Priscilla Condon McCraigie with stick game and a giveaway.

Open games are planned Friday.

Saturday brings the main tournament from 3-5 p.m. with an $8,000 added purse. Registration starts at noon.

A free children’s tournament is Sunday for players age 17 and younger. It features a $2,000 added purse.