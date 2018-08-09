Level 2 evacuation area expanded for Crescent fire

TWISP – A Level 2 (be ready) evacuation alert has been issued for the Twisp River drainage west of Little Bridge Creek because of the Crescent Mountain and Gilbert fires.

Okanogan County Emergency Management announced the alert this morning, Aug. 9.

The alert joins one already in place for the area west of Buttermilk Creek Road.

“As of Thursday morning, the Crescent Mountain fire had blackened 14,593 acres of land and was zero percent contained. The two fires joined the night of Aug. 8-9. Both began July 28 with lightning strikes.

A red flag warning is in effect today for hot, dry, unstable conditions, said the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The Crescent Mountain Fire was active July 8, pushing west and northeast into the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness area.

“Firefighters were successful yesterday in conducting a large tactical firing operation in the War Creek Ridge area which should reduce the threat of spread to the southeast,” said the Forest Service. “Firefighters continue working to widen existing roads, utilizing heavy equipment, evaluating ingress and egress routes, and creating defensible space around homes and other structures.”

Hoses are being deployed around homes.

As of Thursday morning, the southern fire edge was around 1.7 miles from the closest structure in the Twisp River drainage.

Twisp River Road is closed from the intersection with Buttermilk Road to the terminus at Roads End Campground. On the south side of Twisp River, road Nos. 4430, 4435 and 4440 all remain closed from the intersection with Buttermilk Road to the end at Twisp River Horse Camp. All trails originating from the roads are closed.

Travel on Thompson Ridge and Little Bridge Creek roads is not advised.