Marchand reigns as Stampede queen

OMAK - Since Kaelyn Marchand got on a horse as a little girl, her passion for the sport of rodeo has never been in doubt.

Marchand, a 19-year-old Colville Tribal member, grew up on a ranch with her siblings and parents are George and Codi Marchand.

She started with colts and competing in local barrel racing clubs along with junior and high school rodeos.



“Being involved with the Omak Stampede royalty has really helped me grow as a person and come out of my shell,” she said. “I’ve had the most fun at the events leading up to becoming part of the Omak Stampede royalty like barrel racing and roping”.



Marchand graduated from Omak High School in 2016 and received a rodeo scholarship from Montana State University, where she competed in barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping, and team roping at the collegiate level. Last summer, she did an internship through WSU Higher Education and Colville Tribes. She is currently attending Wenatchee Valley College, and is pursuing an early childhood education certificate, while working at the Colville Tribal Headstart.

“The most challenging part of being the Omak Stampede queen is not being able to participate in the rodeo events since my ‘queenly’ duties take precedent over roping and barrel racing,” she said. “I believe having been involved with the rodeo for most of my life will help with my degree in early childhood education.

“I believe it will help me because it lets me educate people on different aspects of the rodeo and royalty, as I have experienced them from a different perspective and can share my insight with the public.”

Marchand is also a member of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, ProWest Rodeo Association, National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association.

Marchand has had personal involvement with the World-Famous Suicide Race since she was born. Her father won the Suicide Race three times, and he won his first Suicide Race the year Kaelyn was born. Marchand’s oldest brother, Loren, has won the race seven times aboard the famous horse, Taz, along with assisting in preparation and training of Eagle Boy, owned by her father.

“As you can see rodeo runs in my blood,” she said.