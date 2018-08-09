Stampede draws top cowboys

OMAK — Many of the top hands in the western United States will stop at Omak for the 85th Omak Stampede rodeo Thursday to Sunday in the Omak Stampede Arena.

Rodeos are planned for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Bull riding and tie-down roping bring the best in the world here as ranked at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on Aug. 2.

No. 1 Sage Steele Kimsey of Strong City, Ok., and No. 2 Parker Breding of Edgar, Mont., are signed to ride bulls Sunday.

Area favorite Shane Proctor, a Lake Roosevelt graduate and 2011 PRCA World Champion, is on the rise after healing from injuries.

Proctor, who is scheduled to ride Friday, is coming off second-place bull rides late last month at Xtreme Bulls (89 points) at Dodge City, Kan., and Chief Joseph Days (84.5) at Joseph, Ore.

Proctor is also scheduled for saddle broncs on Friday.

Other area competitors include Omak’s Shawn Best Jr. and Wyatt Covington in bull riding on Saturday night.

Keeping bull riders safe are bullfighters Erick Schwindt of Prineville, Ore., and Rowdy Barry of Kennewick.

Barry is wrapping up his 33rd and last year as a bullfighter.

In tie-down roping, PRCA No. 1 Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas, is slated for Saturday. The same night also features PRCA No. 5 Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas.

No. 3 in the PRCA, Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, La., is signed for Sunday.

No. 1 in the Columbia River Circuit and No. 24 in PRCA, Cody Craig of Wendell, Idaho, competes Friday along with No. 8 PRCA and No. 2 CRC Jake Pratt of Ellensburg.

Several other top-ranked cowboys in the CRC will call Omak home for a day, too.

Blake Knowles of Heppner, Ore., is No. 1 in steer wrestling and will compete Thursday.

No. 5 in PRCA overall, Curtis Cassidy of Donalda, Alberta, will compete in steer wrestling on Friday. He’s ranked No. 2 in the world in that event with winnings of $75,317.13.

The PRCA world steer wrestling rankings are close at the top with Tyler Pearson of Louisville, MS, at No. 1 with at $88,816.20.

Pearson is not entered at Omak, but No. 3 Scott Guenthner of Provst, Alberta, is. He’s ranked No. 3 with $72,943.90 and also is entered Friday.

No. 5 Bridger Chambers of Stevensville, Mont, ($63,140.39) is entered Friday, too.

No. 3 in the CRC, Travis Taruscio of Stanfield, Ore., is here Saturday.

In bareback, No. 4 PRCA Clayton Biglow of Clements, Calif, rides Sunday.

Austin Foss of Terrebonne, Ore., is No. 1 in CRC bareback riding and will go Friday. No. 2 in the CRC, Kirk St. Clair of Blodgett, Ore., rides Thursday.

In team roping, Riley and Brady Minor of Ellensburg are ranked No. 1 in the CRC and compete Friday.

In saddle broncs, No. 1 CRC Johnny Espeland of Tygh Valley, Ore., rides Saturday as does No. 5 Sam Harper of Paradise Valley, Nev.

Last year’s all-around champion, Russell Cardoza of Terrebonne, Ore., returns in tie-down roping and team roping with partner Garrett Rogers of Baker City, Ore.

Rhen Richard of Roosevelt, Utah, No. 4 in PRCA overall standings, will compete in team roping Sunday with Quinn Kesler of Holden, Utah, Richard is ranked No. 24 as a header and Kesler No. 26 as a heeler in the PRCA world standings.

The No. 5 barrel racer in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, is set for Thursday.

Top CRC racers include No. 3 Megan McLeod-Sprague of Marsing, Idaho, and No. 5 Tanya Jones of Culver, Ore., on Friday.

No. 1 in the CRC Cheyenne Allan of Mabton rides Saturday.

On Sunday, No. 2 Teri Bangart of Olympia and No. 4 Jordan Minor of Hermiston, Ore., will compete.

Competitors want to finish in the top 15 in world standings in order to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas, Nev.

Last year the Omak Stampede paid out $103,120. Top competitors slated to compete are:

Wild horse race opens rodeos

Kicking off the first three Omak Stampede performances will be the wild horse race.

There will be nine teams in qualifying rounds Thursday and Friday.

The top nine teams advance to a final round on Saturday night.

Jason Smith of Warm Springs, Ore., which won the title last year, is back and will try to qualify Thursday.

The Garret Long team, which was second last year, and Louie Gunnier, which was third, try to qualify Friday night.

Payout is to the top three teams.

Also Friday is the Cobbs Creek Express, which was the fifth team in last year’s Saturday finals to get a rider to the finish.

Wild horse race team entries:

Thursday – Team Pakootas, Fighting Creek, Dave Shaw Jr., Jason Smith, Warpath, Team BGB, Badger Hat, Marcus Shock, Jay Bartlet.

Friday – David Gregory, Team Estrada, Louie Gunnier, L Double J, Team Spencer, Cobbs Creek Express, Tony Cortazar, Bent Feather, Garret Long.

Saddle bronc

No. 1 CRC Johnny Espeland of Tygh Valley, Ore. Saturday.

No. 2 CRC Joe Harper of Paradise Valley, Nev., Sunday.

No. 7 PRCA Isaac Diaz of Desdemona, Texas, Friday.

No. 3 CRC Layton Green of Meeting Creek, Alberta, Friday.

No. 4 CRC Samuel Kelts of Millarville, Alberta, Friday.

No. 5 CRC Sam Harper of Paradise Valley, Nev, Saturday.

No. 10 PRCA CoBurn Bradshaw of Beaver, Utah Sunday.

Tie-down roping

No. 1 PRCA Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas, Saturday.

No. 3 PRCA Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, La., Sunday.

No. 5 PRCA Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas, Saturday.

No. 8 PRCA, No. 2 CRC Jake Pratt of Ellensburg, Friday.

No. 1 CRC, No. 24 PRCA Cody Craig of Wendell, Idaho, Friday.

No. 3 CRC Kass Kayser of Ellensburg, Thursday.

No. 4 CRC Brad Goodrich of Hermiston, Ore., Thursday.

No. 5 CRC Michael Pederson of Hermiston, Ore., Sunday.

No. 6 CRC, Caleb McMillan of Soap Lake, Sunday.

No. 11 CRC, Russell Cardoza of Terrebonne, Ore., Saturday.

Bull riding

No. 1 PRCA Sage Steele Kimsey of Strong City, Okla., Sunday.

No. 2 PRCA Parker Breding of Edgar, Mont., Sunday.

No. 10 PRCA, No. 3 CRC, Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore., Friday.

No. 3 CRC, Levi Gray of Dairy, Ore Friday.

No. 5 CRC, Caleb McMillan of Soap Lake, Sunday.

No. 7 CRC, Dakota Beck of Moses Lake, Saturday.

No. 8 CRC, Thor Hoefer of Priest River, Idaho, Friday.

No. 45 PRCA Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Friday.

Bareback

No. 4 PRCA, Clayton Biglow of Clements, Calif., Sunday.

No. 1 CRC, Austin Foss of Terrebonne, Ore., Friday

No. 2 CRC, Kirk St. Clair of Blodgett, Ore. Thursday.

Steer wrestling

No. 2 PRCA, Curtis Cassidy of Donalda, Alberta, Friday.

No. 3 PRCA, Scott Guenthner of Provst, Alberta, Friday.

No. 5 PRCA, Bridger Chambers of Stevensville, Mont, Friday.

No. 1 CRC, No. 12 PRCA, Blake Knowles of Heppner, Ore., Thursday.

No. 3 CRC, Travis Taruscio of Stanfield, Ore., Saturday.

Team roping

No. 1 CRC, Riley and Brady Minor of Ellensburg, Friday.

No. 8 CRC heeler, Russell Cardoza of Terrebonne, Ore., and No. 10 header Garrett Rogers of Baker City, Saturday.

No. 4 PRCA overall, No. 24 header Rhen Richard of Roosevelt, Utah, and No. 26 heeler Quinn Kesler of Holden, Utah, Sunday.

Barrel racing

No. 5 WPRA Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, Thursday.

No. 1 CRC, Cheyenne Allan of Mabton, Saturday.

No. 2 CRC, Teri Bangart of Olympia, Sunday.

No. 3 CRC, Megan McLeod-Sprague of Marsing, Idaho, Friday.

No. 4 Jordan Minor of Hermiston, Ore., Sunday.

No. 5 CRC, Tanya Jones of Culver, Ore., Friday.