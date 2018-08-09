Wilsons celebrate 70th anniversary

CHEWILIKEN VALLEY — A wedding anniversary celebration is planned for a local couple whose love for each other spans nearly seven decades.

Albert and Ruthann Wilson will celebrate their platinum anniversary at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at their ranch, Heart of The Chewiliken, 4 Wilson Ranch Road, southeast of Tonasket.

The event will include a beef dinner, cake and afternoon of memories. The family requests no gifts.

Albert and Ruthann met at a young age in Tunk Valley.

“My folks belonged to Grange and they joined in 1933,” Albert said. “Then, her mother belonged to Grange.”

The youngsters would play games while the adults were in the meeting.

“That’s how we met,” Albert said.

“We were probably (age) 6, 7, 8 – somewhere in there,” Ruthann said.

Ruthann moved to the valley from California at a young age, and Albert has lived in the region his entire life.

“I went to school here, in Chewiliken,” Albert said. “I was the last one to graduate from Chewiliken in 1944.”

He attended Tonasket High School for a time before attending Riverside High School with Ruthann at age 16.

“I’m three months older than he is,” Ruthann said.

“I like older women,” Albert said.

“I bet my cousin $10 I was going to get married that fall, the fall of ‘48,” Albert said. “At our wedding he was there; when he shook hands with me to congratulate me, he gave me a $10 bill.”

Albert said before leaving home, he put a $5 bill in his pocket to pay the preacher. By mistake he handed the preacher the $10 bill.

“I thought so many times I could have used that extra $5,” he said.

They were married at the Omak United Methodist Church. Following the ceremony, Albert’s grandfather took the newlyweds out to their first meal at Nichols Cafe, where they had a pulled pork sandwich that cost 45 cents, Albert recalled.

Albert said he and Ruthann decided to wed, and he purchased her an engagement ring from Sears and Roebuck.

“I don’t know where I got the money,” he said. “It cost $32.”

Pointing to her finger, Ruthann said it’s worn, but she still wears it.

Throughout the years, the couple has worked a variety of jobs, but focused primarily on the cattle industry.

In the winter of 1949, the couple moved to Albert’s family land in the valley. They still live on the property.

“There’s been a lot of changes in this whole valley,” Albert Wilson. “(When) we started out, I had two pigs, two saddle horses and no bills. Now I’ve got one saddle horse, no pigs and a stack of bills.

Albert purchased his first horse from his dad for $5. Ruthann’s father purchased her sister a wrist watch when she graduated from eighth grade. When her father asked her if she wanted a watch, she said, “’No, I’d like to have the money that you spent on it, so I can buy a horse,” Ruthann said.

“It did me a lot more good than a wrist watch,” she said.

The couple had six children, including Kathy born in 1949, Steve in 1950, Ron three years later, Mike a year later, Dan six years later and Tiffany 12 years later.

“We started and ended with girls,” Ruthann said.

“Don’t ask about the grandkids or great-grandkids,” Albert said. “There’s 70 or 80 of them.

As a gift to Albert and Ruthann, several of their children and grandchildren chipped in to help spruce up the farm early Saturday morning, ahead of their anniversary party on Aug. 18.

The Wilsons said things have certainly changed over the years.

Their first vehicle was a 1936 Chevy, which Albert bought for $100. Rent for their first home was $5 a month.

“It’s amazing at how it has changed,” he said. “At a Grange meeting all the officers would be full and there’d be people sitting on the sideline. Now, you can’t even get enough people out to fill the chairs. The people back then were all farmers and ranchers.”

Aside from ranching, the Wilsons have been actively involved in community civic groups, including 4-H and as superintendents of the Grange building at the Okanogan County Fair, to name a few.

Albert also served as Okanogan County Pomona Grange master and deputy for state master of Grange.

At a young age, they were named Washington State Grange Young Couple of the Year.

“It’s kind of sad the way the country’s going,” he said. “You know, we used to drive our cattle from here to the range. You can’t begin to now. There’s so many people along the way. I feel sorry for my kids and grandkids the way the country’s going, because it’s harder every year to make things meet in the cattle business.

“They say cattle prices come up a little. Well, sure, but you get a tank of diesel out here … and it cost you $6,000. We used to operate the whole ranch for $5,000.”

A tractor, which Albert bought new in 1953, cost $3,000.

“Now you buy a new tractor … $140,000,” he said.

Looking back on the years, Albert and Ruthann said working together, through the tough times, is the key to their marriage.

“We’ve had lots of ups and down,” Albert said. “Probably one of the roughest times in a marriage, I think, is finances. You just have to not live beyond your means. It seems like no matter how much money a person makes, the natural thing is to spend just a little bit more. But you’ve got to slow down somewhere.

“Most of the time was good. In the first place, I don’t believe in a divorce. I think you just have to learn to stick with it even though you have a problem. We’ve had a few problems, but we’ve had a lot of good times, too.”

Ruthann agreed. “We’re both stubborn, but we love each other. I think we’ve done pretty well.”

“Generally, the good times outweigh the bad times,” Albert said.

Ruthann said some of their happiest moments have been the births of their children and grandchildren.