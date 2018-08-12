Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Grand Coulee, Coulee Dam

Grant County Sheriff's Office
Map shows evacuation alert areas for the Grass Valley Fire.
UPDATE: Areas in Grand Coulee and Coulee Dam previously at Level 3 have been downgraded to Level 2 and those at Level 2 now are at Level 1.
GRAND COULEE – Grant County has issued Level 3 (get out now) evacuation alerts for portions of Grand Coulee and the portion of Coulee Dam within Grant County because of the Grass Valley Fire...
