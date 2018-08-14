Chronicle logo

Eagle Boy flies to fourth straight World-Famous Suicide Race crown

Eagle Boy, fresh off winning this year’s World-Famous Suicide Race, is joined by jockey Scott Abrahamson, No. 3, Miss Omak Stampede Kaelyn Marchand and others, plus some of his prize winnings. More Suicide Race photos are on Pages B6 and B7.

Photo by Al Camp
Eagle Boy, fresh off winning this year’s World-Famous Suicide Race, is joined by jockey Scott Abrahamson, No. 3, Miss Omak Stampede Kaelyn Marchand and others, plus some of his prize winnings. More Suicide Race photos are on Pages B6 and B7.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Scott Abrahamson celebrates along with the crowd after Friday night’s race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Woosta (right) with No. 2 Jordan Pakootas heads down the World-Famous Suicide Race hill during a qualifying heat Aug. 5. Also pictured are No. 7 Onyx with Oliver Pakootas and No. 5 Eagle Boy with Scott Abrahamson.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Conner Picking (left) on Chief and Loren Marchand on Agustus get into a swatting contest at the back of the Suicide Race pack on Sunday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

World-Famous Suicide Race horses enter the Okanogan River. They include (from left) No. 9 Black Shay and Riley Prescott, No. 5 Onyx and Oliver Pakootas, No. 7 Jackpot and Edward Marchand and No. 3 Eagle Boy and Scott Abrahamson.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

No. 7 Jackpot with Edward Marchand leads the way to shore on Sunday. Others include No. 11 Spirit with Alex McCraigie, No. 9 Black Shay with Riley Prescott and in back, No. 3 Eagle Boy with Loren Marchand.

OMAK — Eagle Boy found a way to enter the record books as only the second four-straight overall World-Famous Suicide Race champion last weekend.

“Winning four times means a lot to my family,” said owner and jockey Scott Abrahamson...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS