Fire danger alerts issued for Colville reservation

NESPELEM - Very high to extreme fire danger alerts have been issued for the Colville Indian Reservation and the state has increased fire danger ratings for several areas.

The Mount Tolman Fire Center issued the alert, which went into effect Aug. 8.

“Due to several large fires in Washington state, there is limited resources and this is similar to what occurred in the 2015 North Star and Tunk Block fires,” the center said. “The potential for new fires is very high and could severely impact property, natural resources and the lives of residents, livestock and pets.”

The extreme fire danger alert is in effect for areas south and west of Columbia River Road to Highway 155 and south of Highway 155 to Peter Dan/Manila Creek Road to Highway 21.

It carries an industrial fire precaution level 4, general shutdown.

The high fire danger rating is in place for the rest of the reservation. It carries an industrial fire precaution level 3, partial shutdown.

Campfires are banned reservation-wide.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Natural Resources updated fire danger ratings and industrial fire precaution levels on lands it protects. The changes went into effect Monday, Aug. 13.

Fire danger increased to very high in Spokane and Stevens counties inside fire district Nos. 1 and 2.

Industrial fire precaution levels went to 3 in zones 687, 678W, 678E and 685, and level 2 in zone 688.

Fire danger will continue as very high in Okanogan and Lincoln counties and high in Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties outside fire district Nos. 1 and 2.

The precaution level remains at 3 in zones 684 and 686.