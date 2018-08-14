Fire District No. 7 gets surplus DNR engine

RIVERSIDE – Okanogan County Fire District No. 7 received a surplus wildfire engine last weekend from the state.

The engine was declared surplus by the state Department of Natural Resources and was turned over to the district in DNR’s ongoing efforts to strengthen rural fire districts in wildfire-prone areas, said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

Franz rode in the 2001 620-gallon H5S engine through the Omak Stampede grand parade with Chief Arnold Stevens before transferring ownership to the fire district.

DNR also is granting surplus engines this year to fire district Nos. 12, which serves the area east of Mount Hull, and 16, which serves the Aeneas Valley.

Last year, in the program’s first year, DNR provided surplus engines to districts Nos. 3 (mid-valley), 9 (rural Conconully), 11 (Molson-Chesaw) and the Conconully Volunteer Fire Department.