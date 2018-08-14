Chronicle logo

New ordinance addresses congregate housing

Congregate housing, such as the farmworker housing under construction on Elmway, would fall under the new ordinance.

Photo by Dee Camp
Congregate housing, such as the farmworker housing under construction on Elmway, would fall under the new ordinance.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN - The city council has approved a new ordinance dealing with congregate living facilities and dormitories.

The ordinance was approved during the council’s Aug...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS