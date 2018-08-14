Chronicle logo

Omak Stampede Rodeo returns for 85th edition

Jackpot (right) with Edward Marchand holds off Eagle Boy and Scott Abrahamson in Thursday night Suicide Race.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

OLYMPIA — Story, photos by Al Camp

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Dallee Mason of Weiser, Idaho, shows winning form in bull riding Thursday night.

There were a few surprises Thursday night during the first of four performances of the Omak Stampede and World-Famous Suicide Race.

One surprise was Dallee Mason from Weiser, Idaho, who became the rare bull rider to go the full eight seconds...

