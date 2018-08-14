Rodeo revelers keep law enforcement busy

Photo by Al Camp
Omak Stampede Arena
OMAK – Rodeo revelers kept law enforcement busy over the weekend, with a couple men getting arrested after allegedly backing their SUV into a sheriff’s office vehicle.
The weekend included the usual assortment of drinking and fights, with arrests coming all weekend, but Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said some of the most interesting things happened at the law enforcement command post on Friday night, Aug...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment