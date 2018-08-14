Chronicle logo

Salmon biting in Lake Pateros

Drew Waltee with King of the Pool Chinook salmon weighting 27.43 pounds.

Brewster Salmon Derby
Drew Waltee with King of the Pool Chinook salmon weighting 27.43 pounds.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

﻿

photo

Sam Baird/Slamming Salmon guide service

Gabe Webster (left) was all smiles with this Chinook salmon. Sam Baird is at right.

photo

MILO MARCILLE/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Tyler Olson-Marcille holds up his sockeye salmon.

BREWSTER — Salmon fishing in Lake Pateros continues to run strong.

Drew Waltee landed a 27...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS