Chronicle logo

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Barry exits arena

Rowdy Barry (right) gets the attention of a bull ridden by Jordan Spears on Friday night, Aug. 10, at the Omak Stampede Rodeo. Spears recorded an 82.

Photo by Al Camp
Rowdy Barry (right) gets the attention of a bull ridden by Jordan Spears on Friday night, Aug. 10, at the Omak Stampede Rodeo. Spears recorded an 82.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

﻿

photo

By Al Camp

Rowdy Barry

OMAK — Bullfighter Rowdy Barry wraps up his bullfighting career Sunday at the Omak Stampede — the same place where he got his start 32 years ago.

“I was known in the Northwest as the kid that jumped the bulls,” said Barry, who got his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association card in 1986...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS