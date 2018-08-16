Chronicle logo

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 15, 2018

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The Chronicle

As of Thursday, August 16, 2018

﻿

Clarifying some points about the US-Observer

Shauna Field recently wrote a letter to The Chronicle's editor wherein she lambasted The Chronicle for referencing the US-Observer - others have written in as well offering their opinions as to the validity of the US-Observer's reporting.

The editorial staff of the US-Observer would like to directly respond to her allegations and in doing so address the other comments as well...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS