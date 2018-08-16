NCW Fair returns Aug. 23-26

WATERVILLE – A pair of rodeos, horse racing and concerts are on tap Aug. 23-26 at the North Central Washington Fair, 601 N. Monroe St.

The fair will be open daily at 9 a.m. Admission will be charged.

Thursday brings plenty of entertainment to the community hall stage including Joel Brantley at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Andrew Thompson Project, a Christian band, will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday brings chainsaw carving demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the north lawn.

Master hypnotists Jerry Harris will take the community hall stage at noon and 3 p.m. in the hall.

Friday evening brings the country music group BlackHawk concert at 7:30 p.m. in the rodeo arena.

Local band Jumpers Flats will open the show at 6:30 p.m.

The Missy G Band will close the evening 10 p.m. to midnight with dancing music in the community hall.

Saturday brings plenty of activities, too.

Chainsaw Jack will host chainsaw carving demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the north lawn, followed by Harris at noon and 3 p.m.

Wenatchee-based singer Gavin McLaughlin will also perform.

The Big Bend Round-Up rodeo and horse racing begins at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the rodeo arena.

“Bucking bulls, bareback and saddle broncs, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf and team roping are all traditional parts of the Big Bend Round-Up held annually during the NCW Fair,” organizers said. “Mutton Bustin’ was introduced last year and brought the crowd to their feet as kids don protective helmets and grab onto the back of a feisty sheep.

“The Wild Horse Race is another popular challenge as man and horse battle for dominance,” organizers said. “Horse racing has been a big part of the Big Bend Round-Up for nearly as long as there’s been a fair. Thrill at the speed of these beautiful thoroughbreds and quarter horses in this fierce competition.”

For more than 50 years, the Indian Relay Race has been a culminating evet at the annual rodeo.

Teams consist of three horses and four people. Three team members and catchers and holders while the jockey changes horses three times during the race.

Jumpers Flats rounds out the evening with a dance from 9:30 p.m. to midnight in the community hall.

Sunday brings a community worship service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the community hall, followed by Harris at noon and 2 p.m.

The fair closes at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Schedule

Thursday

8 a.m. Open class sheep and swine carcass judging

9 a.m. Exhibit buildings, midway area and food concessions open

Open class judging of general exhibits

4-H and FFA poultry, rabbit judging

9:3o a.m. 4-H market beef, beef breeding follows

4-H market lambs, breeding sheep follows

FFA market swine, breeding swine follows

FFA market goats

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA poultry fitting and showing

10:30 a.m. 4-H market goats

11 a.m. FFA market beef, breeding beef follows

4-H/FFA rabbit and cavy fitting and showing

1 p.m. FFA market lambs, breeding sheep follows

4-H market swine, breeding swine follows

4-H horse showmanship

4-H goat fitting and showing

1:30 p.m. FFA dairy cattle judging

2 p.m. Open class beef, swine, sheep and English equitation judging

3 p.m. FFA goat fitting and showing

4-H horse English pleasure

5 p.m. 4-H Horse gaming - pole bending, key eace and Idaho figure 8 (horse arena)

9 p.m. Exhibit buildings and midway area closes

Friday

9 a.m. Exhibit buildings, midway area and food concessions open

4-H beef, sheep and swine fitting and showing

FFA goat conformation

10 a.m. Open class horse halter classes followed by fitting and showing

Open goat conformation

10:30 a.m. 4-H goat conformation

11 a.m. FFA beef, sheep fitting and showing

12:3o p.m. FFA swine fitting and showing

1 p.m. 4-H/FFA Horse Western equitation

FFA garden judging

2 p.m. 4-H/FFA livestock judging

FFA tractor driving

4-H/FFA horse Western pleasure

3 p.m. 4-H horse working pairs, English and Western, all ages

4:30 p.m. Round Robin (4-H Seniors, 4-H Intermediates, FFA)

6:30 p.m. Jumper Flats, Grandstands

7:30 p.m. BlackHawk concert, Grandstands

9:30 p.m. Exhibit Buildings and midway area closes

10 p.m. Dance in Community Hall

Saturday

8:3o a.m. Open class horse classes equitation, pleasure, trail and walk/trot (ages 12 and younger)

9 a.m. Exhibit buildings, midway area and food concessions open

9:3o a.m. Fur and feather auction

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA livestock auction

4-H horse, trail-English and Western

1 p.m. 4-H/FFA FFA rabbit judging

4-H horse costume class

2 p.m. 4-H/FFA poultry judging

4-H horse gaming: two-barrel flags, international flag and Texas barrels

3 p.m. 4-H/FFA cavy judging

4 p.m. Big Bend Round-Up

9 p.m. Exhibit Buildings and midway area closes

10 p.m. Dance in Community Hall

Sunday 9 a.m. Exhibit buildings, midway area and food concessions open

4 -H groom squad contest

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA horse judging

4-H goat costume contest

10:30 a.m. Community prayer service

11 a.m. Pack/utility/harness goat

1 p.m. Small animal costume contest

1:30 p.m. Big Bend Round-Up

6 p.m. Fair closes