North Valley Hospital hires Graham

Photo by Katie Teachout
North Valley Hospital board of commissioners voted to appoint Three Rivers Hospital CEO Scott Graham as North Valley’s administrator Thursday, Aug. 9. Pictured (from left) are Jerry Bradley, Graham, Dick Larson, Herb Wandler, Adam Tibbs and Jean Pfeifer.
TONASKET — North Valley Hospital board of commissioners voted to appoint Scott Graham as the district’s new chief executive officer during their Thursday, Aug. 9 meeting, with the appointment to begin immediately....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment