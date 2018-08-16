Tribe restricts access to reservation because of fire danger

NESPELEM – All access to the Colville Indian Reservation is being restricted to certain roads because of very high fire danger, limited fire suppression resources in the region and forecasts of continued dry weather.

By resolution, the Colville Business Council has restricted all access, including public and industrial activities, to state and county highways, and those county and Bureau of Indian Affairs system roads with improved surfaces.

Road closure signs will be placed at strategic locations, but will not be inclusive of all closed roads, said the tribe. It is the responsibility of individuals to be aware of open and closed areas.

Industrial fire precaution level restrictions are in place. In addition, all burning will be restricted, including campfires in designated fire pits and traditional uses.

“We encourage the public to be mindful of fire potential over the course of this shutdown,” said the tribe. “Conditions will be monitored daily to track weather and suppression resource trends. The closure will be lifted or modified as soon as conditions allow.

“We appreciate your diligence and support in protecting our resources from the potential fire impacts we have witnessed over the past decade.”