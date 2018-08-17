Level 3 evacuation issued for some of Twisp River drainage

TWISP - A Level 3 (get out now) evacuation alert has been issued for West Buttermilk Creek Road and Twisp River Road west of the Buttermilk Creek intersection.

The alert is because of the Crescent Mountain Fire, which is on Snowshoe Ridge and advancing down drainage toward Eagle Creek.

People are asked to evacuate east toward Twisp.

A Red Cross shelter will be set up at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway, Twisp.

More information is available at 480-744-9318 or 509-422-7206.