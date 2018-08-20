Chronicle logo

Following his father’s footsteps: Black produces short film

Musician and actor Jack Black is surrounded by family at his son’s movie premiere at the Omak Theater last week.

Photo by Katie Teachout
Musician and actor Jack Black is surrounded by family at his son’s movie premiere at the Omak Theater last week.

By Katie Teachout

As of Monday, August 20, 2018

﻿

OMAK – Aspiring filmmaker Sammy Black premiered a short movie at the Omak Theatre Thursday, Aug. 16, for a small group of family and friends including the cast....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS