810 (2018-222 Aug. 22) Notice of Initiation of Text Amendments, Issuance of a DNS under SEPA and Public Hearings on the Matter Accessory Dwelling Units OKA RA 18-2

(2018-222 Aug. 22)

Notice of Initiation of Text Amendments, Issuance of a DNS under SEPA

and Public Hearings on the Matter

Accessory Dwelling Units

OKA RA 18-2

Official Date of Notice: August 22, 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Planning Commission of the City of Okanogan, Washington has initiated zoning code text amendments that will amend the City of Okanogan Municipal Code in the following manner: make provisions that treat a single- family dwelling with an accessory dwelling unit the same as a single-family dwelling use. Subject to owner occupancy and other restrictions on proportional size, occupant load, attachment and parking.

PROJECT LOCATION: All areas within the City of Okanogan, Washington primarily located in Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Township 33 N., Range 26 E WM. and a portion of Section 33 of Township 34 N., Range 26 E.WM., Okanogan County, Washington.

SEPA: The lead agency for this proposal, which is the City of Okanogan Building & Permits Department, has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 3.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This determination of non-significance (DNS) is issued under 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal before September 10, 2018.

HEARINGS: On Monday, September 10, 2018 during their regular meeting the City of Okanogan Planning Commission will conduct an open record public hearing in accordance with 18.100.070 of the Okanogan Municipal Code (OMC) to take relevant testimony from the public, review the application and upon completion of the hearing, make a recommendation to the City Council.

The meeting is to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber Room, City Hall, 120 3rd Avenue, N. Okanogan, please consult the agendas as to what order of business the hearing is. All persons interested in presenting testimony are encouraged to be present to be heard.

Persons desiring to provide written comments on the proposal must file said comments at the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. September 10, 2018 or at the hearing. Persons desiring a copy of the decision once made or party of record status must file said request at the Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. September 10, 2018 or at the hearing.

MORE INFORMATION: The complete project file consisting of the proposed text amendments, application, maps, SEPA Checklist, and Staff Report (when available) are available to the public and will be provided upon request, please contact the Clerk’s Office, City Hall, (509) 422-3600 during normal business hours or by visiting the City’s website at www.okanogancity.com and following the Public Notice links. For further information please contact the responsible official below.

Christian D. Johnson, C.B.O., Building Official * Permit Administrator (509) 422-3600

P.O. Box 752, Okanogan, WA 98840 e-mail: build@okanogancity.com

Issued this date: August 14, 2018 Signature: (signature on original)

APPEALS: This notice is given pursuant to Section 18.100.050 OMC, appeals under SEPA shall be processed under Chapter 16.08.220 OMC and appeals of the final decision on these applications may be filed by a party of record with standing in Okanogan County Superior Court within 21 days of issuance of the decision as provided by Chapter 36.70C RCW.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.