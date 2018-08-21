820 (2018-223 Aug. 22) PUBUC NOTICE The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board will be holding a public hearing to make a ruling on the following shoreline development conditional use permits:

Nespelem Valley Electric (in conjunction with Bonneville Power Administration) has submitted a conditional use permit application to build a new substation in the Chicken Creek area of the Colville Indian Reservation. The purpose of the substation will be to serve additional irrigation load for agricultural purposes. The project is located within Township 30 North, Range 25 East, Section 13; Okanogan County Parcel 3025131007 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation. The Colville Tribes Environmental Trust Department has submitted a shoreline development permit application to remove and improve culverts, reslope portions of the bank and create drivable drainage dips in the Mill Creek #2 Watershed within Township 34 North, Range 27-28 East, Sections 24; 16-21 within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation.

A public hearing for the above mentioned Conditional Use Permits will be conducted on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at the Colville Tribes Public Works Department located at 12 Lakes Street (Colville Indian Agency) starting at 9:30 a.m. Written comments will be accepted until Monday August 27, 2018 at 4 p.m. or comments can be made verbally at the public hearing. All comments may be sent to Pete Palmer, Land Use/Shoreline Administrator, Public Works Department, P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155 or they can be emailed to her attention at pete.palmer@colvilletribes.com Contact the Tribal Public Works Department at the afore-mentioned address or phone number to request a copy of the permit documents.

