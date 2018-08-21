820 (2018-226 Aug. 22, 29) LEGAL NOTICE Ferry Okanogan Fire Protection District #13 is now accepting

(2018-226 Aug. 22, 29)
LEGAL NOTICE
Ferry Okanogan Fire Protection District #13 is now accepting applications from suppliers and/or contractors to be included on the District’s Small Works Roster. The following roster of categories, no all inclusive, to contract, lease, or purchase items or services consisting of:
Construction Services, to include building contractors.
Materials
Equipment, ton include vehicles.
Supplies
Building Maintenance
Vehicles Maintenance
If interested, please contact Ferry Okanogan County Fire Protection District #13 at 350 East Delaware #5, Republic, WA 99166
Application forms are available at the Keller Street Fire Hall in Republic during our regular meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month.
