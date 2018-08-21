Chronicle logo

Athletes stampede past obstacles in Omak

Marissa Haigh and Rowan Haigh collide in the Slip and Slide near the end of the Omak Warrior Stampede race.

Photo by Al Camp
Marissa Haigh and Rowan Haigh collide in the Slip and Slide near the end of the Omak Warrior Stampede race.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Photo by Al Camp

Omak's Stacey LaDoux and her son, Trace, steady each other as they traverse the rocks in the Okanogan River on Saturday.

Photo by Al Camp

Ingrid Enschede, of Bellingham, powers down a Slip and Slide near the end of the Omak Warrior Stampede race Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Omak Stampede grounds.

Photo by Al Camp

John Mainord, Dioscoro Hernandez and Donny Marsden of the Jess Ford sponsored team tackle an obstacle their company constructed.

Photo by Al Camp

Members of the first-place clan Not Fast But Furious head down a watered-down dike before crossing the Okanogan River. They include (from left) Erin Speiser (2052), Becky Latzel (2053), Jenni Cox (2053) and Sidney Nichols (2038).

Photo by Al Camp

Bruce Thornton, the oldest competitor at 66, jogs along the dike before swimming the Okanogan River.

Photo by Al Camp

No. 1163 Aiden Bair, 8, walks the balance portion of the course. Behind him is Katie Davis (1165).

Photo by Al Camp

Cole Davisson dives into the Okanogan while watched by Okanogan swim team coach Dean Klepec.

Photo by Al Camp

Clinically in Pain team

OMAK — Temperatures and water in the Okanogan were both down, participation was good but smoke in the valley was high for the Warrior Stampede obstacle race Saturday.

“Smoke bothered some people,” said first-time organizer Clare Painter...

