Athletes stampede past obstacles in Omak

Photo by Al Camp
Marissa Haigh and Rowan Haigh collide in the Slip and Slide near the end of the Omak Warrior Stampede race.
OMAK — Temperatures and water in the Okanogan were both down, participation was good but smoke in the valley was high for the Warrior Stampede obstacle race Saturday.
“Smoke bothered some people,” said first-time organizer Clare Painter...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment