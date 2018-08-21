Chronicle logo

Final look at a wild Stampede

Horses fight back during the Wild Horse Race on Saturday night. Pictured is the Marcus Shock team, No. 1.

Photo by Al Camp
Horses fight back during the Wild Horse Race on Saturday night. Pictured is the Marcus Shock team, No. 1.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 21, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Dakota Beck of Moses Lake hangs on to his bull to score 87.5.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Onyx (left) and Oliver Pakootas enter the Stampede Arena first in the Suicide Race on Saturday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

George Dunckel (right) gets into the floss dance.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Stevi Millman of Weatherford, Texas, was last up in barrel racing Thursday night but turned in the fastest time of the rodeo, 16.79.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Logan Patterson of Kim, Colo., scores 77 on Desert Sun in bareback riding on Saturday.

OMAK — The Stewart Estrada team from Toppenish was a big winner in the wild horse races during the 85th Omak Stampede rodeo Aug. 9-12....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS