Inchelium girl returns from Spain

Washington Lieutenant Governor's Office
World Fellows return to Washington.
OLYMPIA - An Inchelium girl, part of the inaugural class of Washington World Fellows, has returned home after a six-week study abroad experience in Leon, Spain.
Tayah Kohler, who attends Inchelium High School, was one of 15 students in the new program, launched during the past year by the lieutenant governor’s office in partnership with the Association of Washington Generals...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment