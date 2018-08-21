Judge blocks lethal action against wolves

WDFW
Gray wolves to be targeted in Ferry County.
CURLEW — CURLEW — The state’s plan to kill members of the Togo wolf pack in Ferry County has been blocked by a Thurston County judge.
State wildlife managers planned to take lethal action to respond to livestock depredations by the Togo Pack on federal grazing lands in northern Ferry County...
