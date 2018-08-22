Detour keeps downtown corridor bustling

Photo by Amber Hedington
Vehicles wait at a stoplight in Omak as they are detoured though downtown.
OMAK — Construction on the Highway 97 bridge over the Okanogan River is causing traffic delays and parking issues in downtown Omak, but local business owners say it’s not detouring customers.
“Our business hasn’t really been affected all that much,” Grandma’s Attic Manager Kristen Little said Wednesday morning...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment