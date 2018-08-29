Fire restrictions added

WENATCHEE – The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has implemented additional fire restrictions because of extreme fire danger forest-wide.

Stage II restrictions became effective Aug. 22. They limit the number of activities typically allowed in the forest and will remain in effect until significant moisture arrives, forest officials said.

“Extreme fire danger with numerous large wildfires is very serious to the forest and our communities,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Erick Walker. “These fire restrictions will help us prevent unwanted, human-caused wildfires and limit the exposure of area residents and visitors during dangerous fire conditions.”

Stage II fire restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including briquette fires, and torches.

Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns or heating devices are permitted, provided they are used in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within three feet of the device.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

• Operating an internal combustion engine-powered device, including chainsaws, except people with a Forest Ser-vice permit specifically authorizing use.

Motor vehicles, with appropriate spark arresting devices, operated on national forest roads and motorized trails or parked in areas devoid of vegetation are exempted, as are generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle, building or area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet.

• Welding or operating an acetylene torch, or other torch with open flame.

• Discharging a firearm. The prohibition does not apply to people engaged in a lawful hunt under state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.

• Using an explosive (always in effect).

• Possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks (always in effect).