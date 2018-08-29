Methow Valley welcomes fall rodeo

WINTHROP — Rodeo fans will find plenty of action, from mutton bustin’ to rough stock events, this weekend at the Methow Valley Rodeo.

Performances start at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 in the Methow Valley Horsemen’s arena on Brengman Road off Twin Lakes Road. Admission will be charged; children under age 6 are admitted free.

Liberty Bell High School junior Athena Milani is the queen.

A food concession is planned.

Contestants must pay admission at the gate but will get a refund when they pay entry fees.

Adult events include ranch bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Signups ended Aug. 27.

Payout will be $3,500 for ranch bronc, which is Western States Ranch Rodeo Association sanctioned; $2,000 for bull riding, and $500 for barrel racing.

Junior events include mutton bustin’, pole bending, bulls, calf riding, barrel racing, cow riding and stick horse race for those age 6 and younger.

For stick horse racing, the horsemen’s club will provide the stick horses or contestants can bring their own. Categories are offered for youngsters age 3 and younger and those ages 4-6.

The winner in each age group will receive a belt buckle. Others will get ribbons.

In the mutton bustin’ event, youngsters must be age 5 and younger and weigh 60 pounds or less. Contestants must register at the office.