Residents struggle with post-flood damage

Photo by Al Camp
Volunteers pause in the effort to protect homes along North Second Avenue, Okanogan, from flood waters on May 11.
OKANOGAN – Widespread flooding in the Okanogan Valley in May and June resulted in flooded fields, basements and streets, but not enough reports of serious damage to trigger federal assistance.
The Okanogan River spilled its banks because of rapid snow melt, leading to the third-highest river level on record...
